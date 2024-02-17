Office of International Civil Defense Organization to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed the Law on the ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Civil Defense Organization on the creation in the Kyrgyz Republic of a regional humanitarian office of the International Civil Defense Organization for Central Asia and Asia.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 24, 2024 in order to carry out internal state procedures for the entry into force of the document.

The regional humanitarian office of the International Civil Defense Organization will be opened in the country to oversee the protection of the population and property of the countries of the Central Asian and Asian regions.