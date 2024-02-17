10:27
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Office of International Civil Defense Organization to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed the Law on the ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Civil Defense Organization on the creation in the Kyrgyz Republic of a regional humanitarian office of the International Civil Defense Organization for Central Asia and Asia.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 24, 2024 in order to carry out internal state procedures for the entry into force of the document.

The regional humanitarian office of the International Civil Defense Organization will be opened in the country to oversee the protection of the population and property of the countries of the Central Asian and Asian regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/286996/
views: 124
Print
Related
Head of the MES elected chairman of the Executive Council of ICDO
Popular
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024 Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17 February, Saturday
09:52
President appoints his new plenipotentiary representative in Issyk-Kul region President appoints his new plenipotentiary representati...
09:48
Almazbek Primov appointed head of State Property Management Agency
09:42
Ihsan Group LTD case: Court sentences heads of board
09:34
Smuggling of lemons prevented in Batken region
09:29
Office of International Civil Defense Organization to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
16 February, Friday
17:26
Previously convicted person detained for drug possession in Batken region
16:35
Wanted since 2015 Kyrgyzstani detained in Poland
16:29
President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue
16:14
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
16:07
Traffic on Bishkek - Almaty highway temporarily stopped