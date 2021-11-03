Criminal case on helicopter crash in Kyrgyzstan dismissed

The Military Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a criminal case on a helicopter crash in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The investigation scheduled an examination, which showed that the aircraft crashed due to bad weather conditions.

«All the victims have no complaints against the pilots. According to the results of the investigation, the criminal case was dropped,» the sources said.

After the helicopter crashed, the pilot of the Air Defense Forces, Murat Karabaev, pulled a civilian cartographer out of the burning aircraft.

Mi-8 MT helicopter made an emergency landing in Osh region on June 4. As a result, 14 people were injured. They were taken to hospitals with various injuries.

The helicopter crashed in the mountains in Osh region was donated to the republic within the framework of bilateral cooperation with Russia. The service life of aircraft produced in 1987 has expired.