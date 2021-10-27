10:30
SCNS detains Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Ilyich Marsbek uulu was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The security services continue work on detecting corruption in the delivery of domestic agricultural products to the EAEU countries. A group of officials and some companies conspired and created artificial barriers to the export of agricultural products outside the country for several years.

«During the investigation, evidence was obtained of the involvement of the current and former Deputy Ministers of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of the Kyrgyz Republic in illegal actions. The current Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Ilyich Marsbek uulu, as well as the former deputy head of the ministry Amangeldy Isaev, were placed in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee said.
