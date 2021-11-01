COVID-19 vaccination: Pfizer sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan

Pfizer vaccine was sent to Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions today. Tomorrow it will be sent to Naryn, Issyk-Kul and Talas regions. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Gulbara Ishenapysova announced at a briefing.

She reminded that in total Kyrgyzstan received over 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccination have already begun in temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek and Chui region.

Everyone at the age of 18 and over can get the vaccine.

«Redness, soreness at the injection site, headache and body aches can appear after the vaccination; body temperature may slightly rise (up to 37 degrees). Such reactions usually disappear within a few days, if they continue any longer, please consult the health workers,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

In total, 978,653 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 751,807 people — with the second since the beginning of vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan.