28 percent of respondents take coronavirus very seriously

At least 28 percent of sociological survey participants believe that coronavirus is a very serious virus. The International Republican Institute (IRI) presented such data based on a survey results.

According to it, 43 percent take COVID-19 as a relatively serious disease. 20 percent do not consider the virus to be anything dangerous and 10 percent take the coronavirus completely not seriously.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.