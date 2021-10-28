Rally held near SCNS building in Bishkek

A rally against Asyl Talipova, suspected of fraud, is held near the building of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek.

About 20 people demand to detain her. The banners of the protesters read «Detain Asyl Talipova», «Hope for Kamchybek Tashiev.» According to the protesters, the woman deceived 25 people for $344,000.

Earlier, a lawyer Kanat Khasanov held a one-man protest at the building of the Main Internal Affairs Department demanding to release the woman suspected of fraud. According to the lawyer, the mother of six children was unreasonably detained and placed in the detention center 1 in Bishkek. The day after the rally, Asyl Talipova was placed under house arrest. After that, the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained the head of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district Ulan Aaliev, the former deputy head of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department Talgat Kuvatbekov and the investigator of the Internal Affairs Department of the district Aisuluu Ramazan kyzy. All three are suspected of torturing the detainee.