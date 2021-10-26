15:14
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: 179 patients registered

The number of people who applied for help to medical institutions in Bishkek and Chui region after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes increased to 179 people. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, 18 of the patients are children. «At least 50 people receive inpatient care. There are 13 people in the Railway Hospital, 12 people — in the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medicine, 24 — in the National Hospital, and 1 — in the General Medical Practice Center in Issyk-Ata,» the ministry said.

Their condition is assessed by doctors as stable. The rest of the patients were sent for outpatient treatment at their place of residence after the provision of medical care.

All the cafes of the chain have been closed for the period of the epidemic investigation. The Ministry of Health reported that in connection with the mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.
