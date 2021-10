A deputy from Respublika-Ata Zhurt faction, Parkhat Tulendybaev, gave up his deputy mandate. He is going to participate in the elections on the list of Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party.

The next candidate on the list, Alaibek Alymbaev, took the vacant seat.

Alaibek Alymbaev is an expert in the Parliament’s Office. He is one of the founders of Bizdin Kyrgyzstan political association and was the 8th in the list of candidates for the Bishkek City Council.