Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit 8.5 more kilometers of border

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said at the meeting that 90 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border have been delimited over the past few months.

«Resolving of border issues continues. At the last meeting in Isfana, the commission delimited 8.5 more kilometers of the border. In just the last few months, about 90 kilometers of border with Tajikistan have been delimited. As you know, the border is now closed. Active work on determining its line is underway,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.
