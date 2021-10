The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan was opened in Hungary. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The head of the ministry Ruslan Kazakbaev thanked the Hungarian side and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó for the support in opening the diplomatic mission.

It is planned to open a polling station at the Embassy in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan on November 28.