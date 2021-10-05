16:44
Ex-Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova starts work at EEC

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova has been appointed a Director of the Department of Labor Migration and Social Protection of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). EEC website says.

It is noted that Altynai Omurbekova took up her duties on October 1, 2021. She was a Deputy Prime Minister from 2018 to April 2020. Then, in the midst of the pandemic, the Security Council criticized the actions of the republican headquarters and the Ministry of Health in the fight against coronavirus. Almost immediately after that, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on the dismissal of the Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova and the Health Minister Kosmosbek Cholponbaev.

During the scandalous parliamentary elections in October last year, Altynai Omurbekova ran from Respublika party.
