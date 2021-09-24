Kyrgyzstanis living in South Korea donate ambulances to Batken

Kyrgyzstanis living in South Korea donated two ambulances to Batken. Deputy Head of Leilek district, Maksatai Kerimberdieva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 25 Kyrgyzstanis living in Incheon city handed over ambulances to Batken and Leilek districts.

As Maksatai Kerimberdieva noted, the ambulances were handed over to the general medical practice centers in Samarkandek and Kulundu villages. In addition, the migrants provided humanitarian assistance to Kulundu, Dzhany-Dzher, Bashkent villages and Margun rural area in the form of clothes and toys for children.