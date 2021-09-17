Rally against Vertex Gold Company: Experts invited to field

Experts have been invited to Dzhamgyr field in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, where Vertex Gold Company LLC mines gold. Office of the Presidential Envoy to the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Residents of eight villages in Chatkal district held a rally against the gold mining company. Representatives of the company and the first deputy head of the district, Muratbek Rysbekov, met with them.

«The people say that Vertex company is building a tailing dump in the wrong place. An explanatory conversation was held with the population; the authors of the project, experts and ecologists were invited to the field on September 21. If the company really works illegally, violating the requirements of the contract, then we will stop its activities. If this is not, let them work,» the Presidential Envoy to the region Absattar Syrgabaev said.

Vertex Gold Company LLC has been registered with the Ministry of Justice for the development of the Dzhamgyr gold deposit in Chatkal district in September 2003. In 2015, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that a fake passport had been used for the re-registration of the company for several years.