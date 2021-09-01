Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of interaction within the organization, issues of ensuring regional security and stability, as well as the upcoming CSTO summit in Dushanbe.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to cooperation of the member states within the CSTO as a guarantor of security in the region. According to him, the growing level of threats in the area of ​​responsibility of the organization requires close cooperation. It is necessary to maintain a high degree of readiness to neutralize risks and, if necessary, to respond promptly.

In turn, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas expressed satisfaction with the meeting with Sadyr Japarov, stressing its necessity in connection with the situation in the region. In addition, taking this opportunity, he congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence and wished success, development and prosperity to the people of the country.