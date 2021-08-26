15:31
New Bishkek mayor promises to complete renovation of schools by September 15

The newly elected mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, said at a press conference that the repairs in all schools would be completed by the beginning of the new academic year — September 15.

He also assured that sanitary and epidemiological standards will be observed.

Answering journalists’ questions, Aibek Dzhunushaliev assured that he was ready to work on transforming Bishkek into a real modern capital. He stressed that any violations in construction will be detected and prevented.

At least 43 out of 45 deputies voted for the candidacy of Aibek Dzhunushaliev today at the session of the Bishkek City Council. Aibek Dzhunushaliev was nominated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov and the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council. Previously, he was the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers; he was appointed to this position on May 20, 2021.
