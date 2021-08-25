18:01
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated

Citizens of Pakistan arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated at home with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

According to it, foreign citizens, including Pakistanis, are required to present the results of a negative PCR test done in the last 72 hours.

Upon arrival in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, all foreigners undergo an examination (thermometry, subjective analysis) and, if clinical manifestations are detected, they are immediately isolated and sent to medical institutions.

Only 1 percent of cases were imported among the identified infected persons in Kyrgyzstan.

Citizens of Pakistan at the age of 25 to 35 travel through the country to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in search of work.

Before issuing visas to citizens of Pakistan, a mandatory check is carried out by the State Committee for National Security in order to avoid the entry of undesirable persons.

Earlier, Bishkek residents reported that many men in Pashtun outfits (long shirt and wide trousers) have recently appeared on the streets of the city. Users of social media believe that this is due to the events in Afghanistan, where the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of the republic. Thousands of refugees are trying to leave the country, several hundred have already left.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security denied information disseminated on social media that refugees from Afghanistan are arriving en masse in the Kyrgyz Republic.
