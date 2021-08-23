USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan

The United States asked Kyrgyzstan to ensure the transit of military and refugees from Afghanistan. The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The Foreign Ministry noted: the information that America asked the Kyrgyz authorities to deploy their troops is not correct.

«There were consultations along with other Central Asian countries at the level of the embassies of the two states. But it was about transit, not stationing,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated after the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops in the spring of 2021. The radical Taliban movement launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and established control over the entire territory of the republic on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani left the country.