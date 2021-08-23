19:51
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan

The United States asked Kyrgyzstan to ensure the transit of military and refugees from Afghanistan. The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The Foreign Ministry noted: the information that America asked the Kyrgyz authorities to deploy their troops is not correct.

«There were consultations along with other Central Asian countries at the level of the embassies of the two states. But it was about transit, not stationing,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated after the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops in the spring of 2021. The radical Taliban movement launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and established control over the entire territory of the republic on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani left the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/204869/
views: 141
Print
Related
CSTO meeting: Sadyr Japarov announces need to consolidate efforts
Events in Afghanistan become topic of online meeting of CSTO leaders
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
12 more compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanistan
Head of Russia criticizes placing Afghan refugees in Central Asia
Situation in Afghanistan: Leaders of CSTO countries to hold video meeting
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
24 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally at U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Popular
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
23 August, Monday
18:53
CSTO meeting: Sadyr Japarov announces need to consolidate efforts CSTO meeting: Sadyr Japarov announces need to consolida...
18:39
Nine people, including child, killed in traffic accident in Suusamyr
18:34
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
18:28
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
18:15
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek