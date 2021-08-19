Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrgyzstan

The Kazakh vaccine against coronavirus QazVac has been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

A meeting of the Scientific and Technical Group of Experts on Immunization (STGEI) was held the day before. Their recommendations are awaited. The vaccine was delivered to all regions of the republic.

Humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan in the form of 25,000 doses of QazVac arrived in Kyrgyzstan at the end of July 2021. Earlier, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported that several documents on this vaccine were missing. «In any case, we will not register it, because, on the basis of the order, all coronavirus vaccines were included in the list of vital medicines and can be used,» the center noted.

According to official data, 318,000 citizens have completed the full course of vaccination in Kyrgyzstan. At least 620,900 people have been vaccinated with the 1st dose. There are more than 2 million doses of vaccines left.