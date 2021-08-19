19:55
USD 84.60
EUR 99.15
RUB 1.15
English

Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrgyzstan

The Kazakh vaccine against coronavirus QazVac has been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

A meeting of the Scientific and Technical Group of Experts on Immunization (STGEI) was held the day before. Their recommendations are awaited. The vaccine was delivered to all regions of the republic.

Humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan in the form of 25,000 doses of QazVac arrived in Kyrgyzstan at the end of July 2021. Earlier, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported that several documents on this vaccine were missing. «In any case, we will not register it, because, on the basis of the order, all coronavirus vaccines were included in the list of vital medicines and can be used,» the center noted.

According to official data, 318,000 citizens have completed the full course of vaccination in Kyrgyzstan. At least 620,900 people have been vaccinated with the 1st dose. There are more than 2 million doses of vaccines left.
link: https://24.kg/english/204508/
views: 117
Print
Related
Over 25,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan within COVAX mechanism
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Uzbekistan
Delivery of next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine postponed
Expert tells about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines available in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine?
COVID-19 vaccine: Kyrgyzstan does not refuse Moderna
Kazakh vaccine QazVac delivered to Kyrgyzstan
226,000 doses of AstraZeneca to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Kazakhstan donates 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
19 August, Thursday
19:02
Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrgyzstan Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrg...
18:34
Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
18:23
Mikhail Mishustin and Askar Mamin arrive in Kyrgyzstan
18:12
Second participant of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council arrives in Kyrgyzstan
17:57
Ex-president Askar Akaev tells who brought him to Bishkek and why