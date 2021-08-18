Protesters demand resignation of judge in Bishkek

Rally took place near the building of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.
The protesters demanded resignation of the judge of the Sverdlovsky District Court of the capital, Alma Kadyrkulova. According to Rajap Abdurasulov, in 2010, Emil Mamytov, a former judge of the Alamedinsky District Court, was hired by a private company Trans Monitoring LLC. He stole money from the firm for seven years.
The victim added that Emil Mamytov is delaying consideration of the case in court.
«Mamytov’s accomplice in the case is the wife of the current judge, Ashybek Kurmanov. She was a notary who helped to forge documents. When the case was brought to court, Emil Mamytov began to drag out the process. The case was taken by Alma Kadyrkulova, although before that it was considered by the judge Sanzhar Chotonov. The victims in the case are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Kazakhstan,» Rajap Abdurasulov told.