Pedestrian hit and killed on Bishkek – Sokuluk road

A pedestrian was hit on Bishkek — Sokuluk road. Video was posted on Telegram channels.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of Chui region told 24.kg news agency that the traffic accident occurred at about 2.00 today. A 22-year-old driver of Volkswagen Golf III, moving from east to west along Bishkek-Osh highway, hit a pedestrian near Shopokov town. As a result, a man of about 35-40 years old died at the scene. His identity is being established.

The driver did not run away from the scene. A preliminary medical examination showed that the driver of the Volkswagen Golf III was sober at the time of the accident.