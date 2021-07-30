Almambet Shykmamatov tells about conscious consumption at Kazansummit

The 12th International Economic Forum Russia — Islamic World: Kazansummit-2021 completes its work in Kazan (Tatarstan). Delegation of Kyrgyzstan led by the Minister of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov also took part in the forum, the ministry told 24.kg news agency.

This is reportedly one of the largest authoritative platforms for interaction between the Russian Federation and the CIS countries with the states of the Islamic world.

The forum is attended by representatives of more than 60 countries this year.

«Kyrgyzstan is represented at Kazansummit 2021 by a delegation consisting of the Minister of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Jenishbek Asankulov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Gulnara-Klara Samat, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Head of State in Issyk-Kul region Mirbek Kozhoev and Head of the Digital Development Department of the Presidential Administration Taalai Baiterekov,» the ministry said.

Almambet Shykmamatov made a speech at the plenary session, dedicated to the main topic of the forum — conscious consumption and creation.

«His speech caused great interest among other participants of the summit, including President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Trade Minister of Turkey Mehmet Mus, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi — State Minister of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates and other high-ranking officials. Almambet Shykmamatov emphasized that the primary task at the state level should be the desire to reduce the excessive consumption of natural and non-renewable resources,» members of the delegation told.

«Most families, regardless of social status, try to give their children a decent education. They save money for their studies, save on a lot so that the child can go to a good school, and then study at the university. It seems to me that with the same zeal we should all strive for leaving our children a planet where they can live, breathe clean air, drink clean water, and eat organic products. This is the meaning of reasonable consumption today,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

According to the diplomatic mission, the participants and guests of the forum liked the stand of Kyrgyzstan installed within the framework of Kazansummit 2021 at the Kazan EXPO Exhibition Center. A real traditional Kyrgyz yurt, in which products from the Kyrgyz Republic were presented, aroused great interest among the visitors of the exhibition.

«Today I proudly put on the hat presented by the Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Shykmamtov. Here we establish as many friendly ties as possible, so that later we can bring them together with our Chamber of Commerce and establish trade. There is also a great demand for halal products in our country,» Mahamat Paba Sale, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cameroon to Russia, said.

«This year, the forum is held under restrictions due to the coronavirus. However, they did not prevent Kazansummit 2021 from becoming the most representative in the entire history of its existence,» the Ministry of Investment of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.