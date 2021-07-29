Parliament votes to reduce gender quota for women candidates

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the initiative of a deputy Amankul Toktomambetov to change the gender quota. The decision was made at yesterday’s meeting.

The member of Bir Bol faction proposed to reduce the gender quota. There will be fewer women on the list of candidates from parties — not every third, but every fourth. Women MPs were against. They urged colleagues to keep the 30 percent quota. However, the male deputies voted differently. The initiative of the former prosecutor’s office worker was supported by 61 deputies, 34 opposed it.

According to MP Altynbek Sulaimanov, despite this decision, the 30 percent gender quota is retained in the Parliament.

The Parliament also adopted the draft law on elections of the president and deputies of the Parliament in the second and third readings yesterday.