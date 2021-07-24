12:29
USD 84.26
EUR 99.21
RUB 1.14
English

Lawyers seek to reopen investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death

Lawyers are seeking to reopen the investigation into the death of a human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov. He died on July 25, 2020 in the prison colony No. 47.

Lawyer Aidar Sydykov explained to 24.kg news agency that the decision on termination was contested in court. The first instance — the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek — did not satisfy the application of the defenders, they filed a complaint with the Bishkek City Court.

«We will demand to cancel the court ruling and send the materials for the investigation to the State Committee for National Security. The State Penitentiary Service could not do it objectively due to the fact that it itself is the subject of inspection,» Aidar Sydykov said.

He added that it is necessary to strive for dropping all charges against Azimzhan Askarov posthumously. But this must be a political decision. «We have exhausted legal mechanisms. We appealed to the UN Committee that their recommendations on Askarov were not fulfilled, so that there were sanctions against those responsible for his death,» Aidar Sydykov said.

The UN Human Rights Committee ruled that the human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. The Committee obliged the state party to take the necessary measures for his immediate release, cancellation of his criminal record, including full compensation for damage. The human rights activist filed a lawsuit in court, where he asked to indicate the measures taken on this decision.

In June, the Administrative Court terminated the proceedings on Azimzhan Askarov’s claim, justifying it by the fact that the dispute in this case did not arise from administrative-legal (public-law) relations between the government and the plaintiff.

Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the death was caused by acute respiratory failure.
link: https://24.kg/english/202006/
views: 79
Print
Related
Human rights activists demand investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death
Human rights activists demand to drop all charges against Azimzhan Askarov
Investigation into death of human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov dropped
Azimzhan Askarov's widow appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Human rights defenders: Azimzhan Askarov must be acquitted posthumously
HRW calls on EU to press for inquiry over death of Azimzhan Askarov
Azimzhan Askarov's widow cannot receive compensation from state
Lawyer demands to open criminal case into death of Azimzhan Askarov
Lawyers of Azimzhan Askarov's widow to seek justice in UN Committee
HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of Kyrgyzstan’s rights record
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek
24 July, Saturday
12:20
31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
12:17
19,203 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,409 - in serious condition
12:13
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:10
Shootout between border guards occurs in Batken region
12:03
1,147 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 156,152 in total