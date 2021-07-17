Film from Kyrgyzstan wins special prize at Film Festival in Malaysia

Akyrky Koch (The Road to Eden) directed by Bakyt Mukul and Dastan Japar uulu won a special jury prize at the Kuala Lumpur International Film Festival in Malaysia. Kyrgyzfilm film studio informed 24.kg news agency.

The feature film Akyrky Koch tells the story of an outstanding retired writer who lives alone. One day he learns that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. The film was produced by the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm named after Tolomush Okeev and Bilimkana Public Foundation.

It is noted that the Kuala Lumpur International Film Festival is dedicated to the discovery of new directors and expansion of cultural exchange through cinema. Due to the epidemiological situation, the festival was held in a hybrid format this year — online and with screenings in cinemas.