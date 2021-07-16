11:37
USD 84.76
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.14
English

Cabinet of Ministers approves housing program My House 2021-2026

In order to provide Kyrgyzstanis with affordable housing, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the housing program My House 2021–2026. Press service of the Government reported.

An action plan for implementation of the housing program was approved and the procedure for selecting participants was determined.

It is formed according to the same principle as previous one drawn up in 2015, and is included in the list of participants of My House 2021–2026 that is being formed.

The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov and comes into force after ten days from the date of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/201345/
views: 105
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan launches new housing program
Over 200 Armed Forces employees of Osh city to get housing this year
President hands apartment keys to servicemen of Armed Forces
6,900 residential buildings built in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
4,800 residential buildings constructed in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Residential buildings fall in price by $ 7,300 in Bishkek over year
Border guards receive new apartments in Ala-Buka
Eviction of former Nariman Tyuleev’s spouse suspended
Kyrgyz journalists ask for land plot for housing development
House of former wife of Nariman Tyuleev seized
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
16 July, Friday
11:02
COVID-19: Health Ministry expects decline in incidence by end of July COVID-19: Health Ministry expects decline in incidence...
10:58
Aziz Surakmatov enters into plea bargain, pays 150 million soms
10:44
Civic activists demand to annul results of repeat elections in Tokmak
10:36
Cabinet of Ministers approves housing program My House 2021-2026
10:15
Tragedy in Aksy: Deputy Emergency Situations Minister visits scene
15 July, Thursday
19:53
Shooting of film about national kok-boru game starts in Kyrgyzstan
19:46
ADB allocates $35 million to reduce landslide risk in Kyrgyzstan