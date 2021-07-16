Cabinet of Ministers approves housing program My House 2021-2026

In order to provide Kyrgyzstanis with affordable housing, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the housing program My House 2021–2026. Press service of the Government reported.

An action plan for implementation of the housing program was approved and the procedure for selecting participants was determined.

It is formed according to the same principle as previous one drawn up in 2015, and is included in the list of participants of My House 2021–2026 that is being formed.

The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov and comes into force after ten days from the date of its official publication.