18,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 for 24 hours

At least 18,418 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. Some 1,777 of them were vaccinated with the second dose. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

At least 157,563 people were vaccinated across the country as of July 15, including with the second dose — 88,900.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.

Delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected for 20,000 people.
