Man rapes his 13-year-old stepdaughter for three years in Talas

Man had raped his 13-year-old stepdaughter for three years in Talas. Press service of the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A resident of Orto-Airyk village in Talas region applied to the Ombudsman’s Institute and told that his fellow villager had raped his minor stepdaughter for three years, and she is pregnant now. He also said that the girl had a bad relationship with her mother.

To check the information, the employees of the Ombudsman’s Institute contacted the mother of the victim. The latter confirmed the fact of abuse and said that she turned to the police on June 29.

«It was found out that the woman married a 50-year-old man in 2014. They have two children. The woman has three children from a previous marriage. Despite the fact that her husband beat her, the woman continued to live with him, fearing public condemnation in case of divorce. In 2017, the youngest child was diagnosed with heart disease. He needed an expensive operation. To earn money for treatment, she worked in the field,» the message says.

In 2019, the Red Crescent Fund allocated money for the operation. The woman left for Korea. Taking advantage of the absence of his wife, the man raped his 13-year-old stepdaughter. He threatened to kill her brothers, sisters and mother, if she told anyone about the happened. The abuse continued for three years. The girl is 16 years old now.

The mother noticed recently that her daughter was pregnant. In the conversation, the girl told her mother everything and burst into tears.

When the woman came home, her husband ran away from home.

«The woman complains that the police are still unable to establish the whereabouts of her husband and bring him to justice,» the Institute of Ombudsman stressed.

The case is under the special control of the Institute of Ombudsman.