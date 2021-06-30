12:41
Developer of Sputnik V urges to get vaccinated every six months

People should be vaccinated against coronavirus every six months, including those who have recovered. TASS reported with reference to the Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg.

According to him, the coronavirus strain is constantly mutating.

Alexander Gintsburg said: if about 70 percent of Russians are vaccinated within 2-4 months, it will be possible to protect people from coronavirus and remove restrictions. He noted that the coronavirus can cause dangerous consequences, even if the patient had a mild form.

«It is necessary to get vaccinated, as it is written in all the instructional documents of the Ministry of Health — and it is written quite correctly — every six months. Those who have recovered also need to get vaccinated in order to constantly have high level of antibodies in the blood,» Alexander Gintsburg said.

Mass vaccination began in Russia in January. In connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, some regions have announced mandatory vaccination of workers in a number of industries. To date, four vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac and Sputnik Light.
link: https://24.kg/english/199359/
views: 172
