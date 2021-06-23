10:58
USD 84.56
EUR 100.60
RUB 1.16
English

Health Ministry intends to reduce list of medicines exempted from VAT

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan proposes to reduce the list of medicines that are exempted from VAT when imported into the country. The corresponding draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

As background statement says, the ministry proposes to keep in the list only those medicines and medical products that are included in the national list of vital medicines (432 items) and the national list of vital medical products (59 items).

According to officials, at present, almost all drugs and part of medical products are included in the list of exempted from VAT in delivery and import. But despite the tax exemption, prices remain high.

At the same time, in 2020, the amount of VAT exemption reached 2,678.2 billion soms. At the same time, those medicines and medical products that are not included in the lists take the main share in the total volume of imported medicines and medical products (65.2 percent). The estimated amount of VAT exemption is 1,736.7 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/198566/
views: 23
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of drugs, medical products
Artem Novikov promises no shortage of medicines in Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF purchases insulin and neurological drugs for Kyrgyzstan
State regulation of drug prices discussed in Government of Kyrgyzstan
Four pharmaceutical companies fined for driving up medicines prices
Organizations to be able to independently purchase medicines through UN
PM Maripov promises to keep medicines’ prices issue under personal control
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Control over doctors and fight against contraband: Why drug database is needed
Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan create national medicines database
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
23 June, Wednesday
10:52
Health Ministry intends to reduce list of medicines exempted from VAT Health Ministry intends to reduce list of medicines ex...
10:37
Kyrgyz athlete secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics
10:25
At least 81 deputies ask to change measure of restraint for Asylbek Jeenbekov
10:14
Sadyr Japarov congratulates employees of state and municipal services
09:58
EAEU to create new standards for food products
22 June, Tuesday
18:41
Kyrgyzstan's pharmacists can become world-class specialists
18:15
Illegal mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
18:01
Residents of 62 houses in Terek-Sai to be resettled due to gold mining company
16:19
Kazakhstan allocates QazVac coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan