Smuggler detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

Security officers detained a smuggler of medicines, including psychotropic substances, in Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.
«Information was received that a resident of Kosh-Dobo village has been transporting medicines from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan for a long time. A criminal case was opened on May 22, after which the suspect’s house was searched and a large batch of drugs was found — a total of 361 items, 15 of which are psychotropic,» the statement says.