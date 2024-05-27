17:30
Smuggler detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

Security officers detained a smuggler of medicines, including psychotropic substances, in Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«Information was received that a resident of Kosh-Dobo village has been transporting medicines from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan for a long time. A criminal case was opened on May 22, after which the suspect’s house was searched and a large batch of drugs was found — a total of 361 items, 15 of which are psychotropic,» the statement says.

In addition, security officers found three guns, ammunition for them and many license plates from other countries in the suspect’s house. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility, and the necessary examinations were ordered.
