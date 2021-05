Residents of Sokuluk and Alamedin districts of Chui region hold a rally near the building of the Parliament in Bishkek.

About 20 people are demanding abolition of the tax on the land plots they bought.

According to the protesters, some of the land plots near their houses were seized almost 12 years ago. In 2019, the authorities transformed this land for free. However, money is demanded from those who bought the land plots in the neighborhood.