Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan outlines plans

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov discussed the priority directions of the Cabinet’s activities, and also introduced his new deputies, the press service reports.

He stressed that the main goal of the upcoming work was to get out of the difficult economic situation in the republic. The task was set to ensure economic stability, create conditions for economic growth, increase the welfare of citizens, and attract investment.

«At the same time, simultaneously, it is necessary to fulfill all social obligations undertaken by the state; restoration work should be carried out at a qualitative level at the infrastructural and social facilities destroyed as a result of the events at Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region. In addition, large-scale work on vaccination of the population should be stepped up, and explanatory work on the new tariff policy should be continued. Special attention should be paid to ensuring food security and comprehensive solution of border issues,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers called on the heads of state executive bodies to work honestly and openly. He reminded that every citizen’s appeal must be resolved promptly. People should not be forced to hold rallies out of despair.

«If every state body promptly works with appeals, this will increase confidence in the authorities and will immediately make life of fellow citizens easier,» Ulukbek Maripov concluded.