Laws revision: Human rights defenders not included in working group

Working group on development of new criminal legislation of Kyrgyzstan does not include specialists in prevention of torture, as well as experts in international law. The head of the National Center for Prevention of Torture Bakyt Rysbekov announced at a round-table conference.

According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office did not respond to requests to include specialists in groups on amendments to the codes.

Leila Sydykova, Doctor of Law, noted that it is necessary to understand how dire the consequences in the international arena can be for Kyrgyzstan. «The group of developers does not include representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Financial Intelligence, and they are very much needed. In addition, there are no representatives of the Institute of Ombudsman,» she said.

Vice Speaker Aida Kasymalieva added that according to the new criminal legislation, it is necessary to hold the discussion together with the developers and jointly achieve the finished product.