Government of Kyrgyzstan to raise salaries of border guards

The issue of increase of salaries for border guards, military personnel and other security officials was considered even before the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Karmyshakov announced at a briefing.

«A draft government decree was prepared, according to which additional 700 million soms were required (for one year). This is only for the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. Yesterday we also discussed this with the head of the Cabinet. The issue is almost resolved, it is necessary to sign the decree,» he said.

Most likely, from May 1, we will increase the salary of border guards, equate it with the salary of the employees of the State Committee for National Security, because these two departments have merged. This will require about 460 million soms from May to December.

Ulukbek Karmyshakov

On average, salaries will be increased by 5,000 soms.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
