Interior Ministry: Situation in districts bordering Tajikistan is stable

As of May 6, situation in all districts and villages of Batken region at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported. Border villages are under the control of police officers.

«At present, the situation in the border areas is calm. Security in border villages is controlled by the police, internal troops and other security agencies. Employees of the internal affairs department, internal troops and other security agencies are conducting explanatory work among the local population about the observance of the rule of law. Investigative and operational groups continue to investigate and calculate damage to social facilities and residential buildings damaged during the conflict,» the ministry said.

The police are on duty around the clock and are patrolling the border areas.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.