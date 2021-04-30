15:30
Border conflict: Psychologists to render assistance to victims

Four psychologists left for Batken region of Kyrgyzstan to help the victims. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this morning he held an online meeting with participation of representatives of healthcare institutions of Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad. «People asked for psychologists, we have sent four, and we are going to send more today,» the Deputy Minister said.

According to the Red Crescent, there are many women and children among the evacuated citizens who need psychological support.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
