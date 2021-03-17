Referendum: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to sum up official results by May 2

Official results of the referendum on adoption of the draft of new version of the Constitution will be summed up by May 2. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Publication of results of the plebiscite in the media should be within two weeks from the date of summing up the results.

There will be two separate voter lists for local elections and referendum, and turnout will also be counted separately.

The Parliament adopted a draft law on holding a referendum on the draft law on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the second and third readings on March 11.

At least 94 MPs voted for, 6 — against. One hundred deputies were registered. The journalists counted how many parliamentary members were actually present during the voting — there were 83 deputies in the hall.