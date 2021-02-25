16:31
Mekenchil party not to participate in elections in Kyrgyzstan

Mekenchil political party will not participate in elections to local councils and parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. President of the country Sadyr Japarov stated at a meeting with representatives of the Kyrgyz diasporas in Moscow, thereby confirming the previously reported information.

According to him, the decision was made in order to avoid use of the administrative resource. Sadyr Japarov reminded his compatriots that at the last parliamentary elections rallies were caused precisely by the use of administrative resource in favor of the parties in power.

«This is my decision, I made it — Mekenchil party will not participate in the elections not to repeat the mistakes of its predecessors, to avoid talks about the use of administrative resource,» the president said.

Sadyr Japarov was the leader of Mekenchil before his imprisonment. The political organization was headed by Kamchybek Tashiev in the 2020 elections.

There are 25 parties currently running for the Bishkek City Council.

The TEC reminds: the deadline for notifications is March 1 until 23.59. Elections to 448 local councils will be held on April 11.
