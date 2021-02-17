14:06
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

MPs to officially schedule referendum after public discussion

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will officially schedule a referendum after completion of public discussions on the draft of the new Constitution. The Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputies will consider the version of the Basic Law submitted by the Constitutional Convention today. It is planned to remove some controversial provisions. «The discussion will continue until March 9. The deputies will adopt a bill on the plebiscite on Wednesday, March 10. It will take place on the same day as the local elections — April 11. The ballot papers will have only one question: «Do you support the draft of the new Constitution, yes or no,» the Parliament noted.

In turn, member of the Central Election Commission Kairat Osmonaliev told 24.kg news agency that a month might not be enough. «This is not a consultative referendum, and in order the citizens to make an informed choice, serious awareness-raising work will be required. To do this, we must register pros and cons groups. But first, we have to approve the schedule, estimate. We will make it in time, but will the Kyrgyz people have enough time to study the new version? » Kairat Osmonaliev asked.

The referendum on adoption of amendments to the Constitution in 2016 was also combined with local elections and was scheduled two months before the voting day as it is required by the main document of the country. But then the terms regulating adoption of the law on popular vote were removed by the members of the sixth convocation, adjusting the legislative framework to the updated Constitution.
link: https://24.kg/english/183765/
views: 120
Print
Related
New Constitution: Human rights defenders send appeal to President
Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in draft Constitution
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to hold hearings on draft new Constitution
Draft of new Constitution posted on Parliament's website
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
Draft of new Constitution to be posted on Parliament’s website
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan receives draft of new Constitution
New Constitution obliges President of Kyrgyzstan to address people annually
Constitutional Convention completes its work in Kyrgyzstan
New Constitution bans officials from keeping wealth in banks abroad
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
13:47
SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal of Maksat Toktomushev SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal o...
13:36
Kyrgyzstanis try to get home from Kazakhstan across Chu river
13:20
Parliamentary commission for checking work of Kumtor consists of 12 deputies
13:16
Parliament members propose to check work of Kumtor again
13:09
12-month-old son of Kyrgyzstani drowns while bathing in Podolsk