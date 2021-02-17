MPs to officially schedule referendum after public discussion

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will officially schedule a referendum after completion of public discussions on the draft of the new Constitution. The Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputies will consider the version of the Basic Law submitted by the Constitutional Convention today. It is planned to remove some controversial provisions. «The discussion will continue until March 9. The deputies will adopt a bill on the plebiscite on Wednesday, March 10. It will take place on the same day as the local elections — April 11. The ballot papers will have only one question: «Do you support the draft of the new Constitution, yes or no,» the Parliament noted.

In turn, member of the Central Election Commission Kairat Osmonaliev told 24.kg news agency that a month might not be enough. «This is not a consultative referendum, and in order the citizens to make an informed choice, serious awareness-raising work will be required. To do this, we must register pros and cons groups. But first, we have to approve the schedule, estimate. We will make it in time, but will the Kyrgyz people have enough time to study the new version? » Kairat Osmonaliev asked.

The referendum on adoption of amendments to the Constitution in 2016 was also combined with local elections and was scheduled two months before the voting day as it is required by the main document of the country. But then the terms regulating adoption of the law on popular vote were removed by the members of the sixth convocation, adjusting the legislative framework to the updated Constitution.