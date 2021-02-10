Head of State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan steps down

Head of the State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyzbek Isakulov filed a letter of resignation at his own request. Press service of the Fund reported.

He had worked in this position for 1.5 years — since August 2019. Zhyldyzbek Isakulov held an operational meeting and said goodbye to the team.

«A lot of work has been done for 1.5 years on introduction of automation and elimination of corruption risks. The fund’s work has become transparent and open. The State Property Management Fund has fulfilled the main task of executing the budget plan,» Zhyldyzbek Isakulov said.

Deputy Chairman Ishenbek Medetov was appointed acting Head of the Fund.