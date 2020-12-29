Aprel TV channel gets right to go on the air

Aprel TV channel got the right to go on the air. The company’s website says.

On December 15, 2020, judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek dismissed the claim of the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Thus, Aprel TV channel officially received the right to go on the air.

Director of the TV channel Dmitry Lozhnikov said that the issue of resuming broadcasting would depend on the decision of the founders of Aprel TV LLC.

Both founders of Aprel TV LLC — ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev and director of Aprel Public Foundation Farid Niyazov are in custody. All other defendants in the case on Koi-Tash events have been released from pre-trial detention centers and are under house arrest.