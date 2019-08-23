Aprel TV Director Dmitry Lozhnikov summoned for questioning

Director of April TV channel Dmitry Lozhnikov was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for questioning. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he was summoned as a witness today at 18.00.

«I don’t know on what case,» he said.

Recall, Dmitry Lozhnikov has already been summoned for questioning. He was questioned first by the State Committee for National Security, then by the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and later by the Criminal Police Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.