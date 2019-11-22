11:39
Aprel TV channel allowed to resume broadcasting

Digital Technologies LLC allowed Aprel TV to resume broadcasting. Website of the channel says.

As noted, the decision was made at a general meeting of the company members the day before.

«In addition, it was decided to continue broadcasting of Channel 7. The decision was made by a secret ballot. As a result, the majority of members of Digital Technologies LLC spoke for broadcasting of both TV channels,» the statement says.

Recall, Digital Technologies LLC is a private television broadcasting operator. It consists of 21 participants who represent 21 television channels. The Channel 7 and Aprel channel are among them.

Currently, the Aprel TV channel is preparing to resume broadcasting.

Presumably, the airing is scheduled for the next Tuesday, November 26.

Broadcasting of the TV channel was interrupted on August 7. On August 9, investigative authorities sealed the Media Forum building, where the SDPK headquarters and the television company’s office are located. Thus, the work of Aprel TV was almost blocked.
