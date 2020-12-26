Ak-Zhurok Crisis Center in Osh city receives $ 1,000 and clothes

Ak-Zhurok Crisis Center received a certificate for $ 1,000 and clothes. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The money and clothing were collected through the sale of various household items, clothing and flowers as part of B2B Globe charity event supported by UNDP in Kyrgyzstan. It is expected that the money will be used to cover the main expenses of the crisis center (payment of utility bills and purchase of household equipment), and the clothes will be handed over to residents.

«About 100 people took part in the campaign. The organizers of the event especially noted the contribution of small business represented by entrepreneurs from design houses and clothing stores,» the ministry noted.

The main goal of the campaign is to draw public attention to the problem of gender-based violence, as well as to motivate citizens to contribute to the provision of psychosocial, legal and domestic assistance to Kyrgyz women suffered from violence.