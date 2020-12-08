MFA of Kyrgyzstan responds to statement of U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan responded to the speech of the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu. The ministry’s statement was posted on Twitter microblog.

The head of the United States diplomatic mission made a statement during Stremlenie Awards ceremony for journalists.

The Foreign Ministry believes that the video message by U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu, recently published in the media, contains elements of interference in internal affairs and pressure on the investigation.

«These unshakable principles of both international relations and national legislation cannot be violated for any good purpose,» representatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry posted on the social media.

In his speech, Donald Lu called the situation in Kyrgyzstan similar to «a Hollywood mafia movie».