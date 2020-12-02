Talant Mamytov to participate in online meeting of CSTO Council

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Mamytov, will participate in session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in a videoconference format. Presidential press service reported.

The meeting will take place today. Issues of further increasing the effectiveness of the Organization’s activities, implementation of decisions of the session of the Collective Security Council and the CSTO statutory bodies, further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation of the CSTO member states will be discussed.

The event is expected to be attended by the Presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russia Vladimir Putin, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.