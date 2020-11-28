11:05
National football team of Kyrgyzstan retains 96th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 96th place in the updated FIFA ranking.

There are 210 teams in the list. The top three are Belgium, France and Brazil. They are followed by England, Portugal, Spain and other teams. The Russian national team moved five lines down and takes the 39th place.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan has 1,240 points.

Matches with participation of the national team are not held due to coronavirus pandemic. Qualification for the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023, in which Kyrgyzstanis will participate, are among the postponed tournaments.
