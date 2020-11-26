16:15
Kyrgyzstan plans to build two state crisis centers

Construction of two state crisis centers is planned in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Labor and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova told.

According to her, in 2021 it is planned to start construction of the first crisis center, in 2022 — the second. About 3,400 million soms are provided for implementation of the project.

«The project has been approved by the Prime Minister. We are currently working on its implementation. We need state centers against violence that will provide assistance to victims. We plan to build one center in Bishkek and another — in Osh,» she said.

The Minister of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that as of today, there are 17 crisis centers in Kyrgyzstan.
