Decree on formation of constitutional convention signed

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov signed a decree on formation of a constitutional convention. The Information Policy Department of the President’s Executive Office reports.

The decree says that the constitutional convention should discuss the concept of improving the foundations of the constitutional system — human and civil rights, freedoms and the system of state power.

Discuss optimization and delineation of powers between the branches of state power, as well as other issues arising from the aforementioned areas and to submit to the Parliament proposals on the draft law on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The constitutional convention should organize periodic coverage in the media of the progress of the convention on agreed issues.

The constitutional convention will be held in the building of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Ministry of Justice will be assigned functions of the secretariat of the constitutional convention.

The Department of Presidential and Government Affairs is to be entrusted with the organizational, methodological, logistical and other support for the activities of the constitutional convention.

The press services of the Executive Office of the President and the Parliament should provide broad media coverage of the work of the constitutional convention.

Control over the implementation of this decree is entrusted to the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Mirlan Bakirov and the Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office. The decree came into force from the moment of its publication.