Semetei hospital to begin admitting COVID-19 patients within a week

At least 35 beds have been prepared in the intensive care unit of Semetei hospital. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Today the hospital hosted a visiting meeting of the Minister of Emergency Situations and the Minister of Health. The heads of ministries discussed its preparation for admitting infected with COVID-19.

«Observation unit is almost completely ready, except for the laboratory. There are 250 beds in the treatment block. We will increase the number of places, if necessary. The Ministry of Emergency Situations provided food for patients and medical staff. Starting from November 4, we will start installing medical equipment. Admission of patients with coronavirus and pneumonia will begin within a week,» the ministry informed.